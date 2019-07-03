Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Comparing side by side

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 26.36 N/A 0.07 262.60

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a beta of 0.67 and its 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 106.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.06 beta.

The current Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The shares of both Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.1% and 63.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 4.2% are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.58% 2.79% 10.94% 32.3% 103.5% 54.35%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has -70.67% weaker performance while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 54.35% stronger performance.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.