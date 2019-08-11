Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Comparing side by side

Both Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Alkermes plc 28 3.27 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Alkermes plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Alkermes plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

Risk & Volatility

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a 0.76 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Alkermes plc’s 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. Its rival Alkermes plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2.7 respectively. Alkermes plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alkermes plc 1 6 0 2.86

Meanwhile, Alkermes plc’s consensus price target is $29.6, while its potential upside is 33.39%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Alkermes plc are owned by institutional investors at 6.4% and 99.2% respectively. About 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Alkermes plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Alkermes plc.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.