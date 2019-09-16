Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Comparing side by side

Both Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.49 N/A -0.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. Its rival Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.4% and 23.4%. 42.43% are Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. was more bearish than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.