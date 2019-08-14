Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) and Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) Contrasting side by side

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) and Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB), both competing one another are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical Inc. 1 19.31 N/A -0.34 0.00 Cubic Corporation 61 1.52 N/A 0.19 352.13

Table 1 demonstrates Aethlon Medical Inc. and Cubic Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical Inc. 0.00% -164.5% -119.1% Cubic Corporation 0.00% 1% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Aethlon Medical Inc. has a 1.19 beta, while its volatility is 19.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cubic Corporation is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aethlon Medical Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Cubic Corporation is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Aethlon Medical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cubic Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aethlon Medical Inc. and Cubic Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cubic Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Cubic Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $70 average price target and a 2.29% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aethlon Medical Inc. and Cubic Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 14.2% and 98.3% respectively. Insiders held 3.7% of Aethlon Medical Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Cubic Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aethlon Medical Inc. -29.94% -50% -69.97% -83.7% -82.11% -86.75% Cubic Corporation -3.61% 1.86% 17.9% 3.02% -0.45% 23.19%

For the past year Aethlon Medical Inc. had bearish trend while Cubic Corporation had bullish trend.

On 6 of the 8 factors Cubic Corporation beats Aethlon Medical Inc.

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device for the single-use removal of life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosome-based products to diagnose and monitor neurological disorders and cancer; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.

Cubic Corporation provides systems and solutions for the transportation and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). The CTS segment provides fare collection and revenue management devices, software, systems and multiagency, multimodal integration technologies, and operational services for transportation authorities and operators. It also delivers real-time passenger information systems for tracking and predicting vehicle arrival times; urban and inter-urban intelligent transportation and enforcement solutions; and technology and infrastructure maintenance services to city, regional, and national road and transportation agencies. The CGD Systems segment provides live and virtual military training systems, and secure communication systems and products to the U.S. Department of Defense, other U.S. government agencies, and allied nations. It offers instrumented range systems for fighter aircraft, armored vehicles and infantry force-on-force live training weapons effects simulations, laser-based tactical and communication systems, and precision gunnery solutions; secure communications products for intelligence, surveillance, ground combat, and search and rescue markets; and information capture, assessment, exploitation, and dissemination in a secure network-centric environment. The CGD Services segment provides live, virtual and constructive training, real-world mission rehearsal exercises, professional military education, intelligence support, information technology, information assurance and related cyber support, development of military doctrine, consequence management, infrastructure protection, and force protection services, as well as support to field operations and logistics. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.