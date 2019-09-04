Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) and Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Comparing side by side

As Scientific & Technical Instruments businesses, Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) and Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical Inc. 1 53.05 N/A -0.34 0.00 Bonso Electronics International Inc. 3 1.13 N/A -0.16 0.00

Demonstrates Aethlon Medical Inc. and Bonso Electronics International Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aethlon Medical Inc. and Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical Inc. 0.00% -164.5% -119.1% Bonso Electronics International Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -3.4%

Volatility and Risk

Aethlon Medical Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.19. From a competition point of view, Bonso Electronics International Inc. has a 1.37 beta which is 37.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Aethlon Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bonso Electronics International Inc. are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. Bonso Electronics International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aethlon Medical Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.2% of Aethlon Medical Inc. shares and 3.8% of Bonso Electronics International Inc. shares. Aethlon Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 53.5% of Bonso Electronics International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aethlon Medical Inc. -29.94% -50% -69.97% -83.7% -82.11% -86.75% Bonso Electronics International Inc. 4.59% -4.09% -8.32% 21.11% -21.55% 30.75%

For the past year Aethlon Medical Inc. had bearish trend while Bonso Electronics International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Bonso Electronics International Inc. beats Aethlon Medical Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device for the single-use removal of life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosome-based products to diagnose and monitor neurological disorders and cancer; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic scales and weighing instruments, pet electronics products, and other products in Hong Kong and the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its sensor-based scale products include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales that are used in consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. The company also offers electrical pet care products, including a bark control device; manufactures tools and molds for scales and pet electronics products; and sells scrap materials. It serves private label original equipment manufacturers, original brand manufacturers, and original design manufacturers. The company also exports its products to the United States, Germany, Asia, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Africa. In addition, it rents or leases factory facilities and equipment to third parties. The company was formerly known as Golden Virtue Limited and changed its name to Bonso Electronics International, Inc. in September 1988. Bonso Electronics International Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Tsimshatsui, Hong Kong.