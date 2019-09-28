Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

As Biotechnology companies, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 2 0.00 15.52M -0.92 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 17.19M -3.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 830,212,902.54% -396.9% -56.4% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 158,725,761.77% -75.9% -52.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 128.22% and its consensus target price is $22.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.4% and 67.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.