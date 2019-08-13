Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Both Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 16.58 N/A -0.92 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 50.44 N/A -6.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.22 shows that Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 113.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.13 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

On the other hand, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s potential upside is 20.33% and its average price target is $74.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has -14.97% weaker performance while Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 38.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.