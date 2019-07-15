Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Since Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 20.41 N/A 0.25 13.17 Translate Bio Inc. 9 178.53 N/A -2.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are 2.9 and 2.9. Competitively, Translate Bio Inc. has 10.5 and 10.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Translate Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 106.90% and its average target price is $21.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.4% and 59.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93% Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was less bullish than Translate Bio Inc.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.