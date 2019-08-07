Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Since Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 17.61 N/A -0.92 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 71 16.04 N/A -1.75 0.00

Demonstrates Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.22 beta means Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s volatility is 22.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Seattle Genetics Inc.’s 2.03 beta is the reason why it is 103.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. Its rival Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2.7 respectively. Seattle Genetics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average price target of Seattle Genetics Inc. is $81.8, which is potential 8.86% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had bearish trend while Seattle Genetics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Seattle Genetics Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.