Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)’s Financial Results Comparing With REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

As Biotechnology companies, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 21.75 N/A 0.25 13.17 REGENXBIO Inc. 49 20.05 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.26 shows that Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc.’s beta is 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and has 14.2 Quick Ratio. REGENXBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.4% and 84.8%. Insiders owned 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.13% -13.78% 0.71% -31.16% -7.6% 8.92%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has stronger performance than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats REGENXBIO Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.