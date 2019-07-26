Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 17.51 N/A 0.25 13.17 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 1.48 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.4% and 9.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -4.24% -6.93% -10.57% -11.07% -11.09% 28.68%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was less bullish than Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.