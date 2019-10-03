Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 2 0.00 15.52M -0.92 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 16.32M -1.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 885,288,916.78% -396.9% -56.4% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 122,891,566.27% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares and 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had bearish trend while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.