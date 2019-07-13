Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 20.41 N/A 0.25 13.17 Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Novo Nordisk A/S is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Aeterna Zentaris Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Risk & Volatility

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.26. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S’s 42.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. On the competitive side is, Novo Nordisk A/S which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.7% of Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% are Novo Nordisk A/S’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was more bullish than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 8 of the 11 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.