Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)’s Financial Results Comparing With MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 16.17 N/A -0.92 0.00 MorphoSys AG 26 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and MorphoSys AG.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and MorphoSys AG.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% MorphoSys AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and MorphoSys AG has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.4% and 7.3%. Insiders held 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% MorphoSys AG 0.77% 22.27% 23.38% 23.89% -9.44% 18.7%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has -14.97% weaker performance while MorphoSys AG has 18.7% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors MorphoSys AG beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.