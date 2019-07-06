Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Since Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 21.08 N/A 0.25 13.17 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 133.04 N/A -5.48 0.00

Demonstrates Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are 2.9 and 2.9. Competitively, Iterum Therapeutics plc has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Iterum Therapeutics plc has an average target price of $17, with potential upside of 156.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 21.4% and 75.9% respectively. About 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93% Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was less bullish than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 9 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.