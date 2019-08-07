Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

This is a contrast between Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 17.61 N/A -0.92 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 7.90 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3%

Volatility and Risk

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.22 beta. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.01 beta which makes it 101.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and has 4.9 Quick Ratio. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.4 average price target and a 306.25% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.4% and 44% respectively. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.