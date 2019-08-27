Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Both Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 14.19 N/A -0.92 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s 1.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are 2.4 and 2.3. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 3.8 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 21.4% and 14.8% respectively. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had bearish trend while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.