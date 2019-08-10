Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 18.15 N/A -0.92 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. Its rival Cortexyme Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. Cortexyme Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has -14.97% weaker performance while Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.