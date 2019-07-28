Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

This is a contrast between Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 17.51 N/A 0.25 13.17 Chimerix Inc. 3 20.35 N/A -1.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Risk & Volatility

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Chimerix Inc.’s 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Chimerix Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Chimerix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

On the other hand, Chimerix Inc.’s potential is 0.00% and its consensus price target is $3.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares and 80.1% of Chimerix Inc. shares. 0.6% are Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Chimerix Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93% Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats Chimerix Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.