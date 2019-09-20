Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 10.14 N/A -0.92 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 442.77% and its consensus price target is $5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.4% and 28.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has stronger performance than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.