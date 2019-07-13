Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) Reaches $2.81 After 9.00% Up Move; QTS Realty Trust Has 2.07 Sentiment

QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 122 funds started new or increased holdings, while 59 sold and decreased their positions in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The funds in our database now have: 58.29 million shares, up from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding QTS Realty Trust Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 50 Increased: 79 New Position: 43.

The stock of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $2.81. About 78,812 shares traded. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) has risen 78.49% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AEZS News: 05/03/2018 – AETERNA ZENTARIS INC – CLAVIJO JOINS AETERNA ZENTARIS FROM TRI; 28/03/2018 – AEterna Zentaris 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 05/03/2018 – Aeterna Zentaris Appoints James Clavíjo as Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – Aeterna Zentaris Announces Results of Annual and Special Shareholders’ Meeting; 05/03/2018 – Aeterna Zentaris Appoints James Clavijo as Chief Fincl Officer; 09/04/2018 – Aeterna Zentaris Files Management Information Circular; 07/05/2018 – AETERNA ZENTARIS INC AEZS.TO – QTRLY SHR $0.87; 05/03/2018 – AETERNA ZENTARIS – APPOINTMENT OF JAMES CLAVIJO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE MARCH 5; 05/03/2018 – AETERNA ZENTARIS NAMES JAMES CLAVIJO AS CFO; 08/05/2018 – Aeterna Zentaris Announces Results of Annual and Special Shareholders’ MeetingThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $46.12M company. It was reported on Jul, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $3.06 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AEZS worth $4.15M more.

The stock increased 2.86% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.09. About 523,405 shares traded or 26.21% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 21/04/2018 – DJ QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QTS); 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in QTS Realty; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $218M TO $228M, EST. $216.0M; 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO CHAD WILLIAMS AT MAY 3, 2018 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 24/04/2018 – QTS ENTERS CLOUD & MANAGED SERVICES PARTNERSHIP WITH GDT; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 10/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation on QTS; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Should Be Focused on Separate Chmn and CEO Roles

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc holds 10.74% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. for 974,447 shares. V3 Capital Management L.P. owns 1.15 million shares or 9.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Waterfront Capital Partners Llc has 5.64% invested in the company for 861,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 2.28% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 910,911 shares.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of carrier-neutral data centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.55 billion.

Analysts await QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. QTS’s profit will be $30.47 million for 20.95 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QTS Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

