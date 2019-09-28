Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) Reaches $1.00 1 Year Low; Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital LTD Has 0.81 Sentiment

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital LTD (PFLT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.89, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 29 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 36 trimmed and sold stakes in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital LTD. The investment professionals in our database reported: 7.70 million shares, down from 8.10 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital LTD in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 24 Increased: 18 New Position: 11.

The stock of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.97 target or 3.00% below today’s $1.00 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $20.25M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $0.97 price target is reached, the company will be worth $607,500 less. The stock decreased 10.27% or $0.114 during the last trading session, reaching $0.996. About 481,386 shares traded or 290.78% up from the average. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) has risen 38.89% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AEZS News: 07/05/2018 – AEterna Zentaris 1Q EPS 87c; 05/03/2018 – AETERNA ZENTARIS INC – CLAVIJO JOINS AETERNA ZENTARIS FROM TRI; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aeterna Zentaris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEZS); 08/05/2018 – Aeterna Zentaris Announces Results of Annual and Special Shareholders’ Meeting; 28/03/2018 – AEterna Zentaris 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 28/03/2018 – AETERNA ZENTARIS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 07/05/2018 – AEterna Zentaris 1Q Rev $24.7M; 07/05/2018 – AEterna Zentaris 1Q Net $14.4M; 05/03/2018 – AETERNA ZENTARIS – APPOINTMENT OF JAMES CLAVIJO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE MARCH 5; 05/03/2018 – Aeterna Zentaris Appoints James Clavíjo as Chief Financial Officer

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $898,547 activity.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 75,849 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) has declined 11.45% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. holds 1.63% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. for 144,079 shares. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owns 483,075 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has 1.13% invested in the company for 381,500 shares. The California-based Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc has invested 0.88% in the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 208,296 shares.

Analysts await PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. PFLT’s profit will be $11.24M for 10.01 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The company has market cap of $450.14 million. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. It has a 29.92 P/E ratio. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The company has market cap of $20.25 million. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology.

