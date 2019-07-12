Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Comparison side by side

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 19.52 N/A 0.25 13.17 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 3365.97 N/A -2.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Risk & Volatility

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.26. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 456.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 5.56 beta.

Liquidity

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and has 9.9 Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 31.96%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.7% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.