Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 15.44 N/A -0.92 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares and 18.7% of Vital Therapies Inc. shares. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.32% of Vital Therapies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Vital Therapies Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.