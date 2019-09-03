Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) Comparing side by side

Both Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 14.78 N/A -0.92 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.4% and 0%. 0.6% are Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was less bearish than Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.