Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 2 0.00 16.63M -0.92 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 8.88M -1.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 869,497,019.76% -396.9% -56.4% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2,706,491,923.19% 0% -87.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.22 beta means Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s volatility is 22.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.42 beta which is 58.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $1, with potential upside of 300.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was less bearish than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.