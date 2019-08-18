Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 15.26 N/A -0.92 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 640.88 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Risk & Volatility

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s 79.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are 8 and 8 respectively. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares and 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had bearish trend while Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.