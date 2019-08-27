Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 14.90 N/A -0.92 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Merus N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Merus N.V. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Merus N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Merus N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Merus N.V.’s consensus price target is $21.8, while its potential upside is 41.93%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Merus N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.4% and 65.8%. 0.6% are Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has -14.97% weaker performance while Merus N.V. has 12.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.