Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Comparison side by side

Both Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 15.26 N/A -0.92 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. Its rival Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Leap Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had bearish trend while Leap Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.