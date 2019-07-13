Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) Comparison side by side

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 19.52 N/A 0.25 13.17 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 18.58 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.96% -7.08% -9.48% -21.05% -60.23% 59.09%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has weaker performance than Kitov Pharma Ltd

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.