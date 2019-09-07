Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 13.84 N/A -0.92 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.99 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had bearish trend while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.