Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.90% -56.40% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 180.77%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has -14.97% weaker performance while Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s rivals have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are 2.4 and 2.3. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a beta of 1.22 and its 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.