Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 15.05 N/A -0.92 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares and 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has 19.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.