Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 15.05 N/A -0.92 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 316.33 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.22 beta indicates that Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 22.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. CorMedix Inc.’s 193.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.93 beta.

Liquidity

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. CorMedix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, CorMedix Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has -14.97% weaker performance while CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.