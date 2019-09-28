Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) Comparing side by side

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 2 0.00 15.52M -0.92 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 13 0.00 11.43M -2.21 0.00

Demonstrates Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 830,212,902.54% -396.9% -56.4% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 87,452,180.57% -45.6% -38.7%

Volatility and Risk

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.22 beta. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s 167.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.4. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 average target price and a 53.54% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was less bearish than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.