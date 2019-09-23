Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 9.25 N/A -0.92 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1199.45 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14, which is potential 131.02% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.4% and 0%. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was more bearish than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.