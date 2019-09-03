Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Comparing side by side

Both Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 14.78 N/A -0.92 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 38.29 N/A -2.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.9 while its Quick Ratio is 12.9. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 156.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares and 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has stronger performance than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.