Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 17.88 N/A 0.25 13.17 Amarin Corporation plc 19 23.12 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Volatility and Risk

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.26. Amarin Corporation plc’s 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 2.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, Amarin Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Amarin Corporation plc’s average price target is $35.75, while its potential upside is 97.73%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.4% and 48.7%. Insiders held 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93% Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was less bullish than Amarin Corporation plc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats Amarin Corporation plc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.