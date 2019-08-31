Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 13.80 N/A -0.92 0.00 Alector Inc. 19 39.18 N/A -0.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Alector Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Alector Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Alector Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.9 and has 7.9 Quick Ratio. Alector Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Alector Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Alector Inc. is $27, which is potential 64.03% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Alector Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.4% and 59.1%. Insiders held 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had bearish trend while Alector Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Alector Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.