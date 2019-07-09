Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) Comparing side by side

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 19.62 N/A 0.25 13.17 Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 9.62 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Volatility & Risk

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s 1.26 beta indicates that its volatility is 26.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Aduro BioTech Inc.’s beta is 2.08 which is 108.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aduro BioTech Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Aduro BioTech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Aduro BioTech Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 369.80%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares and 44.1% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93% Aduro BioTech Inc. -5.75% -6.55% -8.38% -9.64% -60.95% 24.24%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Aduro BioTech Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.