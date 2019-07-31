Aes (The) (AES) Stock Price Declined While Capital International Investors Decreased Its Position; Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI) Market Valuation Declined While Invesco LTD Cut by $654,920 Its Holding

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Aes Corp (The) (AES) by 30.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 9.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20.40M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368.81M, down from 29.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Aes Corp (The) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.79. About 6.10 million shares traded or 6.63% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Net $684M; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 08/05/2018 – AES TARGETS 2020 FOR COMPLETION OF ALTO MAIPO; 20/03/2018 – AES PLEASED S&P RAISED RATING ON ACCELERATED DEBT REDUCTION; 13/03/2018 – Ampt String Optimizers Utilized by Rosendin Electric to Repower Utility-Scale PV System; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 31/05/2018 – DPL Inc. Announces the Retirement of the J.M. Stuart and Killen Station Power Plants; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – AES EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 15/03/2018 – AES CORP – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AND ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR BY MARCH 29, 2018

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 32,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 609,598 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, down from 642,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Hollysys Automation Technolo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.3. About 164,194 shares traded. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has declined 12.40% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLI News: 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q EPS 36c

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 330,434 shares to 713,605 shares, valued at $190.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp Cl A (NYSE:AL) by 3.24 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $179.21 million for 15.55 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 10.31M shares to 10.33M shares, valued at $1.27B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schweitzer (NYSE:SWM) by 141,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 672,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Itt Inc.

Analysts await Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 21.74% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.46 per share. HOLI’s profit will be $33.79M for 7.72 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.74% EPS growth.