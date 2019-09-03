Aes (The) (AES) Market Value Declined While Capital Guardian Trust Company Lowered by $20.41 Million Its Position; Nexus Investment Management Boosted Its Stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) as Share Price Declined

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 6,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 473,574 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.73M, up from 467,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $74.16. About 326,475 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 07/03/2018 – BLACK DIAMOND GROUP LTD BDI.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3 FROM C$2.5; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 22/03/2018 – SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT SEVI.PA : RBC CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 06/03/2018 – RBC CEO CALLS CRYPTO/BLOCKCHAIN `AN EVOLVING SPACE’; 24/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK EXPECTS MORTGAGE GROWTH IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – XL GROUP LTD XL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $46; 06/04/2018 – RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INC RBA.N : RBC STARTS WITH SECTOR PERFORM; TARGET PRICE $33; 20/04/2018 – TRANSCONTINENTAL INC TCLa.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 24/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF CANADA – AS AT APRIL 30, 2018, BASEL lll CET1 RATIO WAS 10.9%, DOWN 10 BPS FROM LAST QUARTER; 04/05/2018 – RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. ANNOUNCES APRIL SALES RESULTS FOR RBC FUNDS, PH&N FUNDS AND BLUEBAY FUNDS

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Aes Corp (The) (AES) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 2.84M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.70M, down from 3.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Aes Corp (The) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.4. About 1.75 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Fincl Disclosures; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA2/AA1.BR RATINGS TO AES TIETE´S PROPOSED BRL 200 MILLION DEBENTURES; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO REAFFIRMS AES IS ASSESSING OPTIONS FOR STAKE IN CO; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 08/05/2018 – AES ADDING 6.6 GW OF NEW POWER CAPACITY THROUGH 2020; 23/03/2018 – Eletropaulo says Enel interested in taking part in share offering; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Net $684M; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 20/03/2018 – AES Closes $1B Sale of Masinloc, Uses All Proceeds to Reduce Parent Debt

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AES on Track to Attain Investment Grade Credit Ratings in 2020 and Reaffirms Outlook Through 2022 – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The AES Corporation (AES) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Pfizer, AES and Centurylink – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Evaluating The AES Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AES) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc Cl A by 17,608 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $106.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 1,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $244.46M for 10.13 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 118,662 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fin invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 2.34 million were reported by Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership. Assetmark owns 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 48,412 shares. Pggm Invests has 0.18% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1.99 million shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1.99M shares. Klingenstein Fields & Com Lc stated it has 17,268 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0.03% or 915,898 shares. Legal And General Group Public accumulated 4.14 million shares. Artemis Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.25% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 245 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 39,969 shares stake. 430,422 were reported by Toronto Dominion Bankshares. Whitebox Advsr Ltd Llc owns 32,702 shares. Voya Llc accumulated 1.04 million shares.

More notable recent Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Bank Stocks That Recently Raised Their Payouts – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “What These 2 Big Six Banks’ Earnings Told Us – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 01, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Better Buy Ahead of Earnings: Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) or CIBC (TSX:CM) Stock – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Canadian regulator summons RBC, TD Bank over forex malpractice charges – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Bank of Canada EPS misses by C$0.04, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.