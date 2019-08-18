Aes Corp/Va (AES) Shareholder Barometer Capital Management Has Lowered Position; Etrade Capital Management Increases Holding in Cypress Semiconductor (CY)

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Aes Corp/Va (AES) by 31.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 241,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The hedge fund held 518,350 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, down from 760,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp/Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 5.01 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AES’ Ba2 CFR; CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK TO; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER SELLS SOC. ELECTRICA SANTIAGO FOR $307 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS CUT WORKFORCE BY 12%; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Utility (Correct); 08/05/2018 – AES ALTO MAIPO INVESTMENT EXPOSURE INCREASED BY $270M; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades AES’ IDR to ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 22/03/2018 – Brazil’s Eletropaulo to raise $500 mln for investment, pay debt; 20/03/2018 – AES CLOSED SALE OF PHILIPPINES BUSINESSES FOR $1.05B; 08/05/2018 – AES SAYS ELECTROPAULO STAKE VALUED AT ABOUT $265M; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO SAYS IT’S UNAWARE OF ANY DECISION FROM AES ON STAKE

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 59.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 26,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 71,661 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 44,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.96. About 2.05M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association has 2.30M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Pnc Fin Services stated it has 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 514,677 are held by Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 478,000 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 500 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 778,579 shares stake. Howe & Rusling reported 50 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 581,403 shares. Villere St Denis J & Co Ltd Co stated it has 5.15% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Suntrust Banks invested 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Phocas Financial reported 894,803 shares. At Bancorporation holds 0.16% or 88,704 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 35,055 shares.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2,569 shares to 1,784 shares, valued at $213,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,890 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust by 77,910 shares to 304,160 shares, valued at $19.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Latin America 40 Etf (ILF) by 50,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Miners Etf.