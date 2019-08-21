Aes Corp/Va (AES) Holder Madison Investment Holdings Has Cut Position by $14.14 Million as Stock Declined; Advisory Services Network Increases Holding in American Tower New (AMT)

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Aes Corp/Va (AES) by 44.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 785,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 988,375 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87 million, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp/Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.38. About 1.16 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Rev $2.74B; 30/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Maintains AES Gener’s Negative Watch; Takes Other Actions on Subsidiaries; 14/05/2018 – IPL Accelerates Toward a Cleaner Energy Future with Completion of Eagle Valley Natural Gas Plant; 31/05/2018 – DPL Inc. Announces the Retirement of the J.M. Stuart and Killen Station Power Plants; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AES Gener and Subsidiaries at ‘BBB-‘; Removes Rating Watch Negative; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises AES Corp. Rating to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 16/03/2018 – S&P RAISES AES RATING TO ‘BB+’, OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 13/04/2018 – AES Announces Quarterly Dividend

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 71.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 3,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 9,086 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, up from 5,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $227.37. About 593,238 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9,429 shares to 14,735 shares, valued at $841,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 25,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,579 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FDIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 313 are owned by Plante Moran Limited Liability Corp. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 5,591 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Limited Company Tn has 129 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cullinan Assoc holds 49,870 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Davenport And Co Limited Liability holds 996,063 shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 52,131 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc stated it has 27,236 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Jones Fincl Lllp has 71,882 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Seabridge Advisors Ltd Liability holds 200 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 254,381 shares. First Midwest National Bank Division invested 0.26% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bessemer Ltd Liability has 5,300 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Williams Jones And Associate Llc has invested 0.31% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Nuwave Mgmt reported 442 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of holds 856,760 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company reported 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Northern Trust Corp invested in 0.04% or 7.89 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 10.58M shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 230,119 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Renaissance Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company holds 11,410 shares. 915,898 are owned by Hsbc Hldg Plc. Provise Group Incorporated Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 248 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 151,560 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Ltd has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 515,189 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Hol (NYSE:LH) by 20,124 shares to 306,904 shares, valued at $46.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large (FNDX) by 138,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).