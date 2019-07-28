Aes Corp/Va (AES) Holder Barometer Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Merck & Co (MRK) Shares Declined While Atlanta Capital Group Raised Stake

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 63.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 8,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,872 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 12,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 7.29 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 16/04/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: Merck extends its lead in immuno-oncology with ‘practice-changing’ lung cancer data; 22/05/2018 – MERCK MRK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.48/SHR; 13/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Makes Changes to Performance Materials Leadership Team

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Aes Corp/Va (AES) by 31.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 241,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 518,350 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, down from 760,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp/Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 3.68M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO REAFFIRMS AES IS ASSESSING OPTIONS FOR STAKE IN CO; 13/03/2018 – Ampt String Optimizers Utilized by Rosendin Electric to Repower Utility-Scale PV System; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises AES Corp. Rating to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB-‘ Rtgs On AES Andres; Outlook Still Stable; 22/03/2018 – Brazil’s Eletropaulo to raise $500 mln for investment, pay debt; 08/05/2018 – AES Gener announces $3 billion plan to restructure Chilean hydro project; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS FIXED PRICE CONTRACT FOR COMPLETION DATE OF PROJECT; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Aberdeen/Brown Manchester/Adams Potential Number Affected- AES Ohio Generation, LLC (Dayton Power & Light) –

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 6,450 shares to 68,050 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 67,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 1.72 million are owned by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Company has 240,450 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Wellington Shields Co Ltd Co stated it has 3.14% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 1,650 shares. C M Bidwell And Associate Ltd owns 0.58% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 32,110 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment holds 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 1.46M shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 526,809 shares in its portfolio. 108,000 are held by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.15% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Advisory Serv Networks Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.02% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 230,119 shares.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.49M for 14.60 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,695 shares to 23,345 shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 5,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,074 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

