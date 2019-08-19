Aes Com (AES) Market Valuation Declined While Argi Investment Services Decreased Its Holding; U S G (USG) Shareholder Kellner Capital Has Cut Its Stake as Market Valuation Were Volatile

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp Com (AES) by 65.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 109,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 57,227 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 166,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.44. About 1.01 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 20/03/2018 – AES Closes $1B Sale of Masinloc, Uses All Proceeds to Reduce Parent Debt; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEBEU PROPOSTA DA ENEL SOBRE INVEST INDIRETO AES; 20/03/2018 – Dayton Power and Light Encourages Customers to Plan Ahead During Severe Weather Awareness Week; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – NO AES OF BONE FRACTURE OR AMPUTATION WERE REPORTED IN STUDY; 14/05/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – PUEBLO VIEJO DOMINICANA CORPORATION SIGNED A 10-YEAR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH AES ANDRES DR, S.A; 09/03/2018 – Eletrobras says Eletropaulo to pay it $430 mln to settle debt; 28/03/2018 – INDIA’S ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE – ATTACHES FUNDS WORTH 156.1 MLN RUPEES OF AES CHATTISGARH ENERGY UNDER PMLA IN COAL BLOCK ALLOCATION CASE; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP – DROP NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA AES RESULTED IN A 69% DECREASE IN EQUITY ACCOUNTED PROFITS RECORDED; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Maintains AES Puerto Rico L.P.’s Senior Bonds on Rating Watch Negative; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA2/AA1.BR RATINGS TO AES TIETE´S PROPOSED BRL 200 MILLION DEBENTURES

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/03/2018 – KNAUF CONFIRMS PROPOSAL ON POTENTIAL USG TRANSACTION; 30/04/2018 – ISS-GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND USG HOLDERS VOTE “AGAINST” DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Comstock Resources Sells Eagle Ford Shale Properties to USG Energy Gas Producter Hldgs Unit for $125M; 02/05/2018 – Merger talks may not succeed. USG signaled it might hold out for more than $42 per share and that Knauf “will see value in excess” of its original bid; 26/04/2018 – USG REFUTES KNAUF’S MISLEADING STATEMENTS ABOUT THEIR PROPOSAL; 01/05/2018 – Knauf Encouraged that the USG Board Authorized Management to Enter into Discussions Regarding Knauf’s Offer; 12/04/2018 – USG Board Sends Letter to Stockholders; 02/04/2018 – COMSTOCK RESOURCES INC – UNIT WOULD SELL TO USG CERTAIN OIL AND GAS LEASES AND ASSOCIATED ASSETS FOR A TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF $125 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire charts distinctive course in USG sale talks; 26/03/2018 – Knauf: Awaiting USG’s Response to March 15 Proposal

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Com by 29,122 shares to 47,598 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 15,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Xerox Corp Com.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Partners holds 12,573 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Atria Invests Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Sarl has invested 2.4% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Shell Asset Management has 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Cwm Ltd has 1,207 shares. Centre Asset has 1.59% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Td Asset Mngmt Inc has 214,245 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aviva Pcl stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 403 were reported by Acadian Asset Ltd. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Hightower Advisors Lc stated it has 317,177 shares. Victory Mgmt owns 1.03 million shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.03% stake. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability reported 29,961 shares.

