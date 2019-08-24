Aes Com (AES) Holder Argi Investment Services Cut Its Holding; Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Raised Holding

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 224.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 807,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.52M, up from 360,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.94. About 3.15M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp Com (AES) by 65.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 109,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 57,227 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 166,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.79. About 3.73M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 12/04/2018 – Exclusive – AES taps banks for $1bn Latam IPP refi; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS IS SAID TO EYE AES’S STAKE IN ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEIVED ENEL PROPOSAL ON AES INDIRECT INVESTMENT; 22/03/2018 – AES RATING OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q REV. $2.74B, EST. $3.02B; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD CILJ.J – NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA CONTINUED TO DROP IN PERIOD UNDER REVIEW IN AES; 22/04/2018 – DJ AES Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AES); 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AES Corp.’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Arizona Utility

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Finance Services invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard holds 0.06% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 85.94M shares. Btc Cap Management stated it has 227,883 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc reported 0% stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.08% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Jpmorgan Chase owns 5.48M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corp invested in 7.89M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.03% or 127,173 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 0.01% or 39,969 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amica Retiree Med has 0.06% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.02% or 136,442 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Ltd owns 814,031 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies reported 0.34% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Lazard Asset Ltd reported 113,346 shares.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: General Electric, Symantec And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The AES Corporation (AES) CEO AndrÃ©s Gluski on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The AES Corporation (AES) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AES Corporation: The Turnaround Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patterson Companies Inc Com (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 14,618 shares to 39,294 shares, valued at $859,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 16,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shares Funds Portfolio Emg Mk Etf (GMM).

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avangrid Inc by 188,898 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $67.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 190,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W And owns 2,756 shares. 9,955 are owned by Coastline Trust. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.37% or 19,592 shares in its portfolio. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Liability reported 0.13% stake. Cutter Company Brokerage Incorporated holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 9,425 shares. South Carolina-based Colonial Trust has invested 0.89% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 80,265 shares. Tobam reported 1.37% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Edgemoor Invest Incorporated, a Maryland-based fund reported 62,849 shares. 3,545 are held by Birmingham Capital Mgmt Communication Al. Canal Insurance has 34,528 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.19% stake. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 55,660 shares. Federated Pa holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 8.55 million shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Covia Holdings (NYSE:CVIA) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 86% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 24% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 68% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.