Aes (AES) Valuation Declined While Usa Financial Portformulas Lowered Holding; Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Boosted Its Primerica Com (PRI) Holding by $354,410

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 60.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp sold 121,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 79,872 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 200,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 3.49M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 20/03/2018 – Dayton Power and Light Encourages Customers to Plan Ahead During Severe Weather Awareness Week; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – NO AES OF BONE FRACTURE OR AMPUTATION WERE REPORTED IN STUDY; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET REV. R$430.1M, EST. R$470.0M; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades AES’ IDR to ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB-‘ Rtgs On AES Andres; Outlook Still Stable; 08/05/2018 – AES ALTO MAIPO INVESTMENT EXPOSURE INCREASED BY $270M; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase II of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS CUT WORKFORCE BY 12%; 28/03/2018 – AES Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Primerica Inc Com (PRI) by 65.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The institutional investor held 7,339 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $896,000, up from 4,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Primerica Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $118.55. About 188,972 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.60 million for 10.07 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc stated it has 3.70M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce Ny holds 23,527 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Signature Estate And Inv Ltd stated it has 0.1% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Lord Abbett Communication Ltd Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.18M shares. Renaissance Group Ltd has 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 11,410 shares. Moreover, Sector Pension Board has 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 55,303 shares. 10,033 are owned by Oppenheimer And. Alps Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 22,238 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 321,666 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar stated it has 75,096 shares. Bp Public Ltd has 0.1% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Cooperman Leon G reported 900 shares. Moreover, Capital Sarl has 2.4% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.02% or 5.48M shares. Scotia Capital holds 0% or 17,729 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc Com (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4,137 shares to 1,260 shares, valued at $108,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:CCK) by 6,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,440 shares, and cut its stake in E (NASDAQ:ETFC).