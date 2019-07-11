Aes (AES) Valuation Declined While First National Trust Co Has Cut Stake by $551,376; Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Cut Position in Boeing Co Com (BA) as Stock Declined

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 2.77M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Boeing have been responsible for all but a few points in the Dow gains this year; 08/03/2018 – Embraer missed 2017 profit target due to KC-390 flight tests -CFO; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER TALKS TO ‘END IN MARRIAGE’: BRAZIL DEFENSE MIN; 20/03/2018 – BOEING’S TINSETH: STILL WORK TO DO TO CLOSE NMA BUSINESS CASE; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Defense: #Boeing receives a sole-source @USAirForce contract to provide FUZE assemblies for Air Launched Cruise Missiles; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: 777 Production Plans Don’t Hinge on Iran; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Boeing May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 30,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,678 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 116,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 3.33 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 14/05/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – PUEBLO VIEJO DOMINICANA CORPORATION SIGNED A 10-YEAR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH AES ANDRES DR, S.A; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO (NOT STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY); 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA2/AA1.BR RATINGS TO AES TIETE´S PROPOSED BRL 200 MILLION DEBENTURES; 22/04/2018 – DJ AES Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AES); 13/04/2018 – AES Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q REV. $2.74B, EST. $3.02B; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Cites AES Acceleration in Debt Reduction From Asset Sale Proceeds; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD – AN IMPAIRMENT OF CARRYING VALUE OF INVESTMENT OF R134 MLN HAS BEEN RECOGNISED AT AES; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Dayton Power & Light Company Earns EEI Emergency Recovery Award for Efforts to Restore Service in Ohio Following an Ice Storm – Business Wire” published on June 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Apple, Bloom Energy, CommScope, Dell, HP, Oracle, Shopify, Tesla and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Utilities Poised For Big Upsides – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $191.68M for 14.65 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancshares reported 136,442 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). The New York-based Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 212,083 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Synovus Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 189 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Symons Inc holds 601,800 shares or 4.68% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 298 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 316,535 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.04% or 931,849 shares. The New Jersey-based Gateway Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.22% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1.16M shares. Cipher Capital Lp invested in 0.05% or 36,856 shares. Piedmont Advisors Inc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Etrade Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 87,412 shares in its portfolio.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 7,331 shares to 54,680 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “FAA To Streamline Fire Regulations For Cargo Compartments – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “US May wholesale inventories unrevised; sales edge up – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: The Jerome Powell Show – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing drop ultimately could kill off bull market, analyst says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (THRK) by 18,605 shares to 60,647 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsam Prtnrs (London) Limited has 2.81% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 50,919 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.52% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). City Communications holds 0.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 3,817 shares. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corp Mi owns 100 shares. First Dallas Securities Incorporated accumulated 17,578 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,216 shares. California-based Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has invested 1.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Portland Limited Liability Com has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cornerstone Advsr reported 136,285 shares stake. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.02% or 636 shares. Capital Intl Sarl invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Llc reported 2,595 shares. Moreover, L S Advisors has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jefferies Ltd has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Frontier Inv Mngmt invested in 3,383 shares.