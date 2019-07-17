Aes (AES) Valuation Declined While First National Trust Co Decreased Its Holding by $551,376; Kulicke & Soffa Inds (KLIC) Shareholder Valueworks Has Upped Stake

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (KLIC) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 31,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 256,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, up from 224,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.94. About 3,458 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 9.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 17/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc; 18/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws By Kulicke; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) to the July 10, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Pla; 10/05/2018 – KLIC WILL REBOOK RELEASE OF FULL 2Q RESULTS AFTER RESTATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA STILL REPORTS PRELIM 2Q REV $221.8M,EST $206.7M; 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q EPS 51C, ADJ. EPS 54C, EST. 41C; 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 3Q REV. $255M-$270M; 10/05/2018 – KLIC PROBE ON UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS BY SR FINANCE EMPLOYEE; 01/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Reschedules Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Call; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 30,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,678 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 116,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.41. About 55,747 shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 23/03/2018 – Eletropaulo says Enel interested in taking part in share offering; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – AES TARGETS 2020 FOR COMPLETION OF ALTO MAIPO; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA2/AA1.BR RATINGS TO AES TIETE´S PROPOSED BRL 200 MILLION DEBENTURES; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Fincl Disclosures; 20/03/2018 – AES Closes $1B Sale of Masinloc, Uses All Proceeds to Reduce Parent Debt; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment Industry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 20/03/2018 – AES PLEASED S&P RAISED RATING ON ACCELERATED DEBT REDUCTION; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q EPS $1.03

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.15% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.12% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Victory Cap Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1.03M shares. Veritable Lp accumulated 24,568 shares. 375,118 are owned by Whittier Trust Company. Cetera Lc owns 0.03% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 29,961 shares. First Interstate Bankshares, a Montana-based fund reported 5,920 shares. 1.26 million are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Blackrock owns 60.37 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Markston Lc owns 2,800 shares. Quantum Mgmt reported 90,932 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Com owns 17.32 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hexavest Inc holds 4.60 million shares. Avenir Corporation has invested 4.6% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,212 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 6,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.47M for 15.01 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.